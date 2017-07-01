TOP STORIES
CPP Commends Ghana For Standing Firmly As A Republican State
Accra, June 30--The Convention People’s Party (CPP) commended Ghana for standing firmly as a Republican State over the past 57 years in the West African Sub-region dotted with unrest.
“Ghana’s victory in attaining full republican status went along with claiming the full sovereignty over all aspects of our national and international life under the leadership of the father of the nation, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,” the CPP stated in a statement.
The CPP statement signed by Professor Edmund N. Delle, Chairman and Leader of the party said Ghana on fist July 1960 totally weaned itself from British colonial rule, as the Queen of England's Governor General left the shores of the country to signify that the Black Star of Africa had taken charge of its own affairs.
“The CPP congratulate the Nation Ghana for protecting its sovereignty over the past 57 years and still counting.
“We must continue to work together to protect the State and fight against injustice, corruption, and political victimization. Ghana must work again,” the statement stated.
The CPP also recounted that after becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence on March 6, 1957, Ghana’s political freedom inspired the liberation of many other African countries from colonial governance.
“Indeed Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, our revered founder of Modern Ghana led it in the vanguard of the African revolution where in 1960 alone about 17 African countries were liberated from the yoke of colonial rule and the clutches of imperial and metropolitan political control,” the statement said.
The CPP therefore extends its felicitation to the Government and People of Ghana, as the nation marks its 57th Republican Anniversary.
The CPP wishes to extend sincere felicitation and congratulatory message to all members of the party and citizens of our dear country on the 57thanniversary of the attainment of republican status.
Source: CDA Consult
