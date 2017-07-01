TOP STORIES
Unite To Face The Common Enemy, Oh Kumawu Ananangya Royal Family Members
In unity we stand but in division we fall, so a popular adage goes. Why then are the Kumawu Ananangya royal family members backstabbing themselves?
In every family or household, there could be the holding of grudges, misunderstandings and minor rivalries among the members some of the times. However, they are resolved amicably to maintain the unity and cohesion of the family against external aggressions or inquisitiveness.
Is it not said in the bible in Mark 3:24-25 that “If a kingdom is divided against itself, it cannot stand. 25 If a house is divided against itself, it cannot stand.…?” Does this make any sense to the maliciously feuding Ananangya royals? I doubt it or else, those masterminding and orchestrating the senseless evil machinations that have the potential to derail their genuine quest to wrestle their usurped throne from the Kumawu Ankaase “royals” would not have embarked on their most evil and deplorable agenda of pulling Barima Tweneboa Kodua V down.
Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, the currently most eligible, popular and famous member of the Ananangya royal family who is also acceptable to the rank and file has been enstooled Kumawuhene, although he is battling an alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua (Dr Yaw Sarfo) from the Ankaase “royal” family in court over who the real and legitimate Kumawuhene is. Notwithstanding the overwhelming support he courts among Kumawuman subjects both home and abroad, some dubious members within the Ananangya royals are scheming against him.
These said schemers have constantly over the years been instigated by a Kumawuman subject, a lady of course, resident in Switzerland. For her unrelenting obnoxious quest to acquire a 10% of Kumawuman wealth or whatever, for, and on behalf of, her deceased father who she claims to have been the originator of most of the things in Kumawu, she has found a soft touch in one Osei Yaw and his mum to foment family tensions directed at deposing Barima Tweneboa Kodua V.
Why should a section of the Ananangya royal family led by one Madam Berhene allow themselves to be influenced by Lady Switzerland with her narrative Kumawu history adulterated with falsehoods? I am aware of how she has been plotting with Madam Berhene, Osei Yaw, Yaw Boamah and others for a while but now is the time to tell her enough is enough with her nonsensical fabrications and evilness.
Who cares if she wants to become the wife of Osei Yaw in future although she is currently a married woman? Who knows if they may love themselves after meeting physically or exchanging their pictures? Whatever their relationship is, they should not in any way be allowed to scupper our long fought battle to redeem Kumawuman from the grips of Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and their powerful team of accomplices who have no respect for the rule of law let alone, respect for Kumawuman subjects.
To have plotted to arrange the police, military and macho men to wreak havoc on mourners and possibly maim or kill certain members of the Ananangya royal family was criminal to say the least. I do not countenance bad attitudes hence reprimanding all those involved in causing confusion within the Ananangya royal family with intent to deliberately or otherwise prop the position of Dr Yaw Sarfo.
Why did the named persons and their agents and assigns take traditional drinks to Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua to not only inform him of, but also, invite him as the Chief mourner to Nana Damte’s one week funeral celebrations? When the Kumawu Traditional Council raised objection to the invitation on the grounds that Nana Damte, the chief of Kumawu Ananangya, never attended the traditional council meetings nor paid his dues when some chief/sub-chief died hence they were not going to attend his funeral, what happened? “Kumawuhene” Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua immediately offered to pay the GHS1, 000 arrears Nana Damte owed to pave the way for him to attend his funeral.
Dr Yaw Sarfo knew the adverse effect of him attending the funeral might have on the Ananangya royal family hence his eagerness to pay off the so-called debt in dues owed to the council by the deceased. From my investigations, other higher accomplices who dubiously aided the illegal accession to the Kumawu Kodua Stool by Dr Yaw Sarfo also waded into the seeming opportunity. Their aim was to use it against the Ananangya and the Odumase royal family members who are opposing the accession of Dr Yaw Sarfo to the throne and the circumstances surrounding his enthronement.
I hope those who initiated that move that led to the abortion of the one week funeral celebration might have realised their mistake if not folly. Should they persist with their diabolical plans, using Nana Damte’s funeral as a means to the end, thus, achieving their disgusting goal, then I am afraid, I shall have to plead with the paternal side of Nana Damte to step in to take over the control of his funeral.
Should I ask Nana Adwoa Badu and sons, Messrs Kwasi Poku, Kwasi Addai, and Kwasi Duffour etc. from Kumawu-Abenaso to step in?
Kumawuman citizens who care about Kumawuman and her citizens will not sit by while some overambitious Ananangya royals plot mayhem against their fellow Ananangya royals. Those concerned must give their plans a second thought to see how they have erred big time!
I am not going to take it kindly to any acts that are intended for scuppering the good fight already in process to declare Dr Yaw Sarfo ineligible to ascend the Kumawu Kodua Stool.
To that woman in Switzerland, she had better bugger off before the exposure of her lies and evil machinations consume her like fire set to a forest in mid-summer.
No one is ready to make enemies so they should not seek trouble where there is none.
Rockson Adofo
