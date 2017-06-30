TOP STORIES
NPP MPs lowered standards with BOST defense – Kwabena Donkor
The defense put up by the Majority in the raging controversy over the sale of contaminated fuel by the Bulk Oil and Storage Transportation Company (BOST) Friday has come under biting criticisms.
Former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor has described as unfortunate a press conference held by the NPP MPs in which they held brief for BOST MD Alfred Obeng for selling five million liters of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed oil companies.
“Since when in the annals of Ghana’s democratic dispensation has the majority address a press conference to respond to issues about a particular entity?” the Pru East MP asked.
Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
The Majority alleged the contaminated fuel was detected on January 18, 2017, 11 days after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had been sworn in.
“Alfred Obeng Boateng had not at that time assumed office to take over, and Mr Awuah Darko was still, effectively, the CEO,” Odotobri MP, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi told the media.
The NPP MPs also said BOST bank rolled the financial demands of former President John Mahama during the tenure of Mr Darko.
Former BOST boss, Awuah Darko and former President John Mahama
According to the majority, BOST in 2015 transferred “unexplained colossal amounts” bi-monthly between GHS2.5 to GHS3.5 million to the then Office of President.
Although they shared the Minority call for investigation into the contaminated fuel saga, the Majority wants a “forensic” probe into activities of the former BOST boss.
Spokesperson for the former BOST MD, Edmond Kombat told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story the Majority claim against his boss is “ a palpable lie.”
BOST boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng
The Aide said Mr Darko did not use BOST to finance activities of then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
“He is ready to be investigated, he did a clean job but if there is a case let us deal with it as a separate matter,” he said.
In discussing the matter, the former Power Minister said it has never been the responsibility of the majority to defend state institutions that come under criticism because it forms part of the government.
“There is a ministry…and the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has responded by setting up a Committee,” he said, adding the Minority has done its work by putting government on its toes.
Dr Kwabena Donkor said the sale of the contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies – Movenpiina and ZuppOil - breaches the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Act.
He said the past NDC government did not witness any contaminated fuel as the Majority has claimed.
