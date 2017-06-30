TOP STORIES
Siemens Technology holds workshop in Accra
Siemens, global technology in electrification has held a vibrant energy workshop with key industry players in Accra.
The workshop which was attended by energy experts from across Siemens world was to share insights into the most advanced technology suited to regional requirements.
Of utmost interest to the experts was the recently launched 44-megawatt aeroderivative gas turbine for mobile power generation.
Senior Vice President Power & Gas Sub-Saharan Africa Andreas Pistauer said: “Siemens is at the heart of Africa’s energy future, with advanced technology proven locally and internationally. It is essential to keep the market in touch with our latest offerings, which is what the workshop achieved. Ghana is a strategic partner for us in West Africa and we value every touch point and interface with our country partners.”
Touching on the aeroderivative gas turbine, Mr Pistauer said: “The SGT-A45 TR mobile unit addresses the growing market for fast power. This aeroderivative gas turbine is packaged for rapid deployment and can be installed in less than two weeks. This makes it particularly beneficial for customers with urgent power needs or in regions with developing infrastructure.
Siemens Ghana CEO Edmund Acheampong was impressed about the discussion which he said could lead to the development of the country’s energy sector.
“This high-level client engagement advances the future stability and sustainability of power generation in Ghana, and across the entire continent. Judging by the success of this event, we will look to hold similar engagements in the near future,” he said.
Delving into the Siemens technologies and how they were used at the workshop Mr Acheampong said four separate technical tracks were hosted on a rotating cycle to provide guests with the opportunity to develop a greater understanding of Siemens’ power generation technologies, capabilities and services – by directly interacting with business unit specialists.
He mentioned the Dresser-Rand a Siemens owned business which has recently secured an additional order from Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited to supply the third compressor train for their onshore gas receiving facility in Ghana.
Gas will be processed and transported via a dedicated pipeline to the onshore gas receiving facilities and will then be compressed and injected into the Western Corridor Gas Pipeline for transport to industrial customers in Ghana. The project is of strategic importance for the country because the equipment will feed the domestic grid and will account for approximately 80% of its capacity. Operation and gas supply for the first two trains is scheduled to begin in early 2018.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
