modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana to introduce new cocoa plant that bears fruit in 18 months

MyJoyOnline
20 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) is experimenting a cocoa seedling that begins yeilding fruits at 18 months.

The Board, together with the management is strategizing on how to produce cocoa seedlings and improve agronomic practices that that can produce cocoa trees that will fruit early and produce a lot of cocoa from the farms.

Cocoa trees take on the average, 3-5 years to yield a crop, with hybrid varieties providing crops earlier.

The experimental crop
The experimental farm is located at Agyeikrom in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

Members of the Board of Cocobod who were at a retreat at Cocoa Research Institute (CRIG) Tafo, on Friday June 30, 2017 paid a working visit to the farm to observe the state of the experimentation.

They interacted with other farmers to know at firsthand, what concernes they are going through.

The Board was led by its Chairman, Hackman Owusu Agyemang; Chief Executive, Joseph Boahen Aidoo among others.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

'I Haven't Resigned' - BOST CEO

3 hours ago

Dirty oil saga: Calls for BOST MD interdiction unwarranted – Majority

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Who am I? Why am I here?

By: Kusi Peter quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35964.3640
Euro4.98364.9858
Pound Sterling5.66145.6684
Swiss Franc4.55794.5603
Canadian Dollar3.35373.3569
S/African Rand0.33540.3355
Australian Dollar3.34873.3540
body-container-line