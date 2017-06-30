modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Executive Lounge: Season 3 kicks off with David Ofosu Dorte

JoyBusiness
20 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Season three of JoyBusiness’, thought leadership program the Executive Lounge, kicks off this Saturday. Host Nhyira Addo delves into the world of destination branding, and capacity building with the Senior Partner of AB & Adam, David Ofosu Dorte.

Speaking on the show, he urged business owners and government organizations to engage in confidence building to improve productivity in the country.

He said, “When you have people telling you constantly that they are building capacity, you have a problem.”

He made reference to the countless capacity building projects commissioned by government saying “confidence is a key factor in capacity building and must be dealt with” Productivity in the country has been generally low in recent years, and this David Ofosu Dorte thinks can be attributed to a lack of confidence in the Ghanaian identity and brand.

Season 3 of the Executive Lounge premieres this Saturday at 6 pm with a repeat on Sunday at 8 pm on MultiTV on the JOYNEWS channel and on DSTV channel 421.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

'I Haven't Resigned' - BOST CEO

3 hours ago

Dirty oil saga: Calls for BOST MD interdiction unwarranted – Majority

3 hours ago

quot-img-1special situations needs special forces, as special arm rubbery needs same special arms combat. so special forces do de do dan to be told k3 k3

By: STEVE MENS HOLLAND quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35964.3640
Euro4.98364.9858
Pound Sterling5.66145.6684
Swiss Franc4.55794.5603
Canadian Dollar3.35373.3569
S/African Rand0.33540.3355
Australian Dollar3.34873.3540
body-container-line