Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Executive Lounge: Season 3 kicks off with David Ofosu Dorte
Season three of JoyBusiness’, thought leadership program the Executive Lounge, kicks off this Saturday. Host Nhyira Addo delves into the world of destination branding, and capacity building with the Senior Partner of AB & Adam, David Ofosu Dorte.
Speaking on the show, he urged business owners and government organizations to engage in confidence building to improve productivity in the country.
He said, “When you have people telling you constantly that they are building capacity, you have a problem.”
He made reference to the countless capacity building projects commissioned by government saying “confidence is a key factor in capacity building and must be dealt with” Productivity in the country has been generally low in recent years, and this David Ofosu Dorte thinks can be attributed to a lack of confidence in the Ghanaian identity and brand.
Season 3 of the Executive Lounge premieres this Saturday at 6 pm with a repeat on Sunday at 8 pm on MultiTV on the JOYNEWS channel and on DSTV channel 421.
