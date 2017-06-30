TOP STORIES
He who is married to a beautiful,godly woman has killed two birds with a stone.By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Lower your expectations on MPs – Ghanaians counselled
The Public Affairs Director of Ghana’s Parliament has entreated Ghanaians to lower their expectations on their lawmakers.
Kate Addo said Members of Parliament (MPs) should not be seen as providers of one’s family, a failure of which leads to disappointment of constituents.
Speaking to Joy News Friday, she said Ghanaians should see the lawmakers as “just agents of change.”
“When they are elected, we shouldn’t expect them to feed our family, pay our tuition and pay our marriage ceremony,” she cautioned.
The Public Affairs Director made this remarks when she reacted to calls by some Ghanaians for an independent probe to be instituted into another bribery allegation leveled against MPs.
Some MPs are said to have received GHS100, 000 allowance before agreeing to push through the National Lottery Act, 2006 (Act 722).
The revelation was made by Kojo Yankson, host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show after he intercepted a mail in which Head of Legal Department of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) David Lamptey, made demands for GHS150 from the former Director Brigadier General, Martin Ahiaglo (Retired), to enable the MPs "push" the bill.
Former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, James Klutse Avedzi has admitted receiving the money.
Anti-graft agencies have called for an independent probe into the matter, a call that has been shared by some opposition lawmakers.
Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Abdulai B. Fuseini said a probe by a body outside Parliament will help establish the truth.
But the Public Affairs Director said it is only the Speaker, Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye who has the power to call for the investigation.
Kate Addo admitted lawmakers do receive “pecks” that come with their position, but said it is not the usual feature of their work.
“We shouldn’t expect them to feed our family, pay our tuition and pay our marriage ceremony," she said, adding the MPs should be seen as mere agents of change.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics