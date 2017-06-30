TOP STORIES
Renum Consult To Hold Digital Technology Workshop In July
Renum Consult, one of the leading online digital training institutions in Ghana, that specializes in Digital Copywriting, is rolling out a one-day training programme next month of July for online workers and other professionals.
This technology-oriented programme is designed, among other things, to sharpen the digital and online skills of journalists, marketers, writers and others.
The one-day workshop is scheduled to take place at the Ravico Hotel, located at Nungua near the barrier on Saturday 8th July 2017.
Internet marketing blogs in Ghana: Find your niche at Renum Consult’s Training
With the increase of blogs in country, so is the wide variety of interests and ways of working online and also off-line being shown through blogs. Renum Consult’s website, www.ghanaonlineworkplaza.com is one website which shows just that.
There are a number of ways by which your creativity is sharpened when you start blogging. Not to mention the attendant benefits that go with it. You may already be blogging without your knowledge because it is mainly in word.
The daily lifestyles you teach people, from health to lifestyle, to education, religion, technology, etc is all oral form of blogging. A blog need not only be on a website. Various forms of media like video, social media sites can also be used.
Growing interest, the need for more people to benefit from content creation has led to the copywriting training prog to equip more people with modern technologies and also enhance their job and promotion prospects at their work places.
This current training is taking place on Saturday, 8th July at Ravico Hotel, near the Nungua barrier. Interested journalists, writers, marketers should register for the course here. (Copy & Paste This link in your browser: http://goo.gl/fXvuSf.)
Also pay the course fee to Irene’s mtn mobile account no 0249 339351.
Visit us on:
Facebook: ghanaonlineworkplaza fan page
Twitter: @workplaza1
Contact: WhatsApp Line 0249 339 351
Phone: 020 2769033
