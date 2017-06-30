modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Video: Suspected Thief Of Quiz Mistress’ Handbag Caught On Camera?

Daily Guide
8 minutes ago | General News

A video of the final stages of the NSMQ appears to show the suspected thief who allegedly stole the handbag of the quiz mistress, Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

He appears in the video on the extreme left of your screen in a white shirt holding a bag with a phone to his ear, somewhere behind the MC.

He then reaches for something behind the desk of the quiz mistress and leaves the stage.

-Myjoyonline

