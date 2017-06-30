TOP STORIES
Giving a dog a bad name so it can be hanged!By: Felix
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Video: Suspected Thief Of Quiz Mistress’ Handbag Caught On Camera?
A video of the final stages of the NSMQ appears to show the suspected thief who allegedly stole the handbag of the quiz mistress, Elsie Effah Kaufmann.
He appears in the video on the extreme left of your screen in a white shirt holding a bag with a phone to his ear, somewhere behind the MC.
He then reaches for something behind the desk of the quiz mistress and leaves the stage.
-Myjoyonline
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News