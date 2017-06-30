TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Breaking: BOST MD Resigns Over Dirty Oil Scandal
The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng has resigned.
More Details coming soon.....
