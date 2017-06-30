modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Breaking: BOST MD Resigns Over Dirty Oil Scandal

GhanaNewspage.com
16 minutes ago | Headlines

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng has resigned.

More Details coming soon.....

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Headlines

TOP STORIES

Breaking: BOST MD Resigns Over Dirty Oil Scandal

16 minutes ago

'Mahama presidency bagged over ¢22m BOST cash' - Majority lists former...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Be careful the kind of people you surround yourself with.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35964.3640
Euro4.98364.9858
Pound Sterling5.66145.6684
Swiss Franc4.55794.5603
Canadian Dollar3.35373.3569
S/African Rand0.33540.3355
Australian Dollar3.34873.3540
body-container-line