MTN supports maiden Persons Living with Disability's career fair
As part of its mission to empowering Persons Living with Disability (PWDs), telecommunications giant MTN Ghana supported the maiden career fair of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations.
The fair was to serve as a pre-screening stage, helping both the interviewee and hiring company to assess the potential match of candidate to a corporation in a short timeframe.
The career fair on theme: “Employing Persons with Disabilities to Promote Inclusive and Diversity in the Work Space- the Role of Policy Makers and Employers” was held at the British Council in Accra.
Speaking at the event, Head of Human Resource at MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh-Amponsah said the decision to participate in the career fair is in tandem with the MTN Foundation’s commitment to economically empower less privileged persons in Ghanaian communities.
She indicated that, supporting the physically challenged was particularly critical because the disabled have a lot of potential if given the opportunity and the tools.
“We are a very inclusive organization, we believe in diversity and inclusiveness for us is getting the right talents onboard whether they are able-bodied or disabled” she added.
Mrs. Benneh-Amponsah noted that, they are looking forward to tap the best talents at the fair to accelerate the development of MTN.
“We are here to hire the right talents into MTN; it’s not about being able bodied or disabled, it’s about being able to do the job, do it well” she stressed.
National President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization (GFD), Yaw Ofori Debra thanked MTN for their support.
He called on government to roll-out a disability employment policy to ensure that people with disability (PWD) have equal access to the job market.
Mr. Ofori Debra urged private sectors to employ PWDs instead of the occasional donations they doll out to disability groups.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
