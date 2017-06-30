TOP STORIES
"FETCHING WATER WITH LEAKING BUCKET TO LEAKING BARREL"By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
NDC Will Comeback To Power In 2020 - B/A NDC Youth Organiser
The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress,Mr Mohammed Seidu, better known as Maha, has stated that NDC will definitely bounce back to power in 2020 because Ghanaians has lost hope in the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).
"Ghanaians had lost hope in the government’s ability to live up to their promises,especially people in the Brong Ahafo region when it comes to repayment of DKM, God is love victims money as they promised" he said.
Speaking on Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM,Political talk show,named 'Ghana On The Road' hosted by Henry Lord,Maha said the trust and good will from Ghanaians that Akufo-Addo enjoyed and rode on to victory has vanished.
He said Former President Mahama administration really work hard when it comes to development and strong economy but "we failed to preach to Ghanaians on NDC good work'"he said.
"As the regional youth organiser i can tell you that the campaign session for last year was poor hence we will increase the tally of the campaign in all the constituencies,due to this we have started organising outreach programmes in Sunyani, to ensure that the 9 out of the 29 seats in the constituencies in Brong Ahafo we won,we can increase it in 2020. As we waiting for Kwasi Botchwey reports, we will check on the constituencies we lost to establish a better structure for the party” he stated" he told the Host.
Mr Mohammed Seidu, thanked Former president Mahama for accepted that he made a mistakes and also we should blame him for the defeat in 2016 elections."If you are a leader and do not know how to apologize, it affects your leadership so our former president Mahama did well".
He said Brong Ahafo regional levels also owns the same apology.
Mr Mohammed Seidu, charged NDC regional executives and supporters to put the defeats at their back and unite to build a strong party ever in order to be in power in 2020.
" We need to do our homework well for a possible comeback in 2020" he added.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News