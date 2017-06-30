TOP STORIES
Assin South Police calls for assistance to establish DOVVSU office
Assin-Darmang (C/R), June 30, GNA - The Police in Assin South District have appealed to corporate institutions and philanthropists to assist the District put up an office for its Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to effectively respond to the needs of the people.
Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Okyere Andam, Assin South District Police Commander who made the call, said such facilities and other logistics were needed to enhance administrative works and to beef up patrols in the area.
'DOVVSU has no office in a district with a population of over 136,000 people and the population of the area keeps increasing, hence the need to adequately patrol the area to maintain security to ward off criminals,' he said.
The District Commander described the area as relatively peaceful and charged the people to continue to live in peace and harmony with the police to help them to maintain law and order.
He said policing was a shared responsibility and called on the public to volunteer information on miscreants operating in and around the areas.
He commended the police officers in the area for the professionalism despite the operational challenges and urged them to remain dedicated to their work.
Nana Kwantwi Barimah II, Darmang Kyekyewerehene called on the police to speed up investigations on the surge fraud activities in the area and make their findings known to the public.
In this regard, he requested that the police extended their night patrol coverage and intensified public education.
Nana Barimah II expressed concern about the practice where minors were engaged in gambling and appealed to the Assin South District Assembly to enforce by-laws on sports betting and gambling to check companies who engaged minors in gambling.
'The rate at which these sports betting companies are spring up must be a concern for all stakeholders and measures must be put in place to prevent these children from the menace,' he said.
Mr John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament (MP), expressed worry about the proliferation of gambling and fraud activities in the area.
He noted that many of the gambling facilities operated illegally and urged the Ministry of Interior and the Gaming Commission as well as the Assembly to establish a gaming regulatory taskforce to bring sanity to the sector.
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
