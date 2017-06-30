Samuel Gyamfi Should Concentrate on His Legal Studies

TOP STORIES
Maybe we need to remind those naively and embarrassingly shilling for former President John Dramani Mahama on the question of the resettlement of the Gitmo 2 terror suspects in the country in January last year, that what then-main opposition Presidential Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said was that had he been at the helm of affairs at the time, he most likely would have advised negotiators from the Obama Administration to look elsewhere towards the Arabo-Islamic world. He did not use the exact phrase of “Arabo-Islamic world,” of course.
But what is rather annoying in the wake of the 6-to-1 Supreme Court’s majority decision, to the effect that former President Mahama violated the Constitution by first not referring the matter to a plenary session of Ghana’s Parliament before entering into discussions and negotiations with the US Government over transitional asylum for Messrs. Khalid Muhammed Al-Dhuby and Mahmoud Muhammed Omar Bin-Atef, is the fact that those criticizing the stance of the now-President Akufo-Addo have conveniently decided to ignore the flagrant and even criminal implications of then-President Mahama’s decision to ride roughshod over the most sacred law of the land, namely, the bounden obligation of the President to put the security of Ghanaian citizens above all else.
In obtusely putting the interests of the Gitmo 2 ahead of the security of the citizens of Ghana, Mr. Mahama committed high treason for which in another era and time, he would have been summarily executed by firing squad or even hanging. One such abjectly naïve critic of Nana Akufo-Addo is a young man by the name of Mr. Samuel Gyamfi, who is described as a spokesman for Mr. Kwadwo Bonsu, the former Kumasi Mayor, and also doubles as the President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law (See “Law Student Dares Akufo-Addo to Return Gitmo Detainees” Modernghana.com 6/27/17). He is abjectly naïve, because Mr. Gyamfi erroneously chooses to envisage the former President’s decision on the Gitmo 2 from the perspective of a personality contest between Messrs. Mahama and Akufo-Addo, rather than at heart as a veritable contest between common sense and psychological and emotional maturity, on the one hand, and myopic political opportunism and emotional unbalance, on the other.
Indeed, some of us have even been forced into speculating that Mr. Mahama and his then-ruling National Democratic Congress’ party operatives may very well have been assured that Washington, DC would look the proverbial “other way,” if the NDC apparatchiks decided to rig the 2016 general election. This is only speculation, but it may just well turn out not to be without some iota of veracity. The Akuffo Supreme Court has given the Flagstaff House three months to comply with the mandate of the Constitution by having Parliament deliberate and to either vote to ratify the three-year transitional stay of the Gitmo in the country, or in default have these two Saudi-born Yemeni citizens deported from the country.
This is where the abject lack of maturity on the part of fanatical NDC partisans like Mr. Gyamfi and his boss, the fired former Kumasi Mayor, comes in. You see, the decision of whether President Akufo-Addo would have the Gitmo 2 stay in the country or relocated, depends less on the willpower or courage of Ghana’s former Foreign Minister and Attorney-General and Justice Minister than the implications of what such a decision would have on the security, well-being and destiny of the country down the pike, as it were. At 73, President Akufo-Addo has lived a full and fruitful life with very little to be anxious or uneasy about. This is what his most caustic critics fail to fully appreciate. Mr. Mahama, on the other hand, could at best be described as a hopelessly wasted former President.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
English Department, SUNY-Nassau
Garden City, New York
June 27, 2017
E-mail: [email protected]
