My Order Regarding Collapsed Building Was Ignored - Asomah-Cheremeh
The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Honorable Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has revealed that an order he gave for the suspension of construction work on a storey building in the Techiman market, pending the production of all required documents of permit wasn’t heeded to.
In an interview with Suncity radio in Sunyani, the honorable Minister who was clearly incensed with the fact that the collapse of the three-storey building had claimed one life and critically injured two others was at a loss as to how his order, which was in the general interest of the people of the community would be ignored, resulting in the disaster.
According to Hon. Asomah-Cheremeh, construction of the said building commenced under the previous government, and upon visiting the construction site, he ordered the project managers to furnish him with the required documents of permit before he would allow the construction to continue. This order, he says, was ignored.
“This project began under the previous government and upon assuming office, I asked for documents on the building. Both the Municipal inspector and the building inspector could not provide the said documents,” he said. “I further asked the Municipal Chief Executive to provide me with documents as regards the owner of the building, a request the MCE also couldn’t honor. “Everyone was tight lipped and no one was ready to provide information, but what I heard via rumors was that the building belonged to one of the sub-chiefs of the area,” he added.
“I ordered for the suspension of the project because required documents from the PWD, environmental health and sanitation, and other documents were absent from the assembly,” he continued. “I incurred the wrath of the project managers who called me all kinds of names for giving this order. They ignored the order and unfortunately such a disaster has befallen us,” he concluded.
Honorable Asomah-Cheremeh also confirmed that two individuals, Alfred Osei Berko, who is the Municipal Engineer, and Isaac Yeboah, the building inspector of the assembly, have been suspended, pending the conclusion of investigations into the collapse of the building.
Honorable Asomah-Cheremeh also hinted that a Court order may be sought to bring down similar storey-buildings within the area which do not have the required documents in order to preempt another disaster.
Residents of Techiman woke up to an unfortunate incident of the collapse of a three-storey building under construction at the Techiman market, an accident which has so far claimed the life of a security man who had slept under the building and critically injured two others.
