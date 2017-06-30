TOP STORIES
What you do is what you are not what you say you are.By: Prince Faith O.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Airtel Insurance And Microensure Unveils Industry First Maternity Insurance Cover
Airtel Ghana in partnership with MicroEnsure and Enterprise Life have launched an enhanced micro insurance policy to enrich the lives of customers. The improved Insurance policy introduces an industry first Maternity Cover to ease the burden on mothers and contribute to reducing maternal mortality across the country.
Airtel Insurance was launched in 2013 to provide Life, Accidental Permanent Disability and Hospital Cash cover for subscribers. The product currently covers close to 300,000 customers and has paid close to GHC 500,000 in claims to over 1,000 subscribers across the country.
The enhanced policy provides cover for Life Accidental permanent disability, Hospital Cash and Maternity with increased benefits and improved claims payments for subscribers. Customers can now claim up to GHC 7,500 in Life and Accidental Permanent Disability and GHC 1,000 in Hospital Cash and the Maternity cover.
Explaining the different policy options at a media launch at the Ridge Head office of Airtel Ghana, Ms. Adjoa Kusiwaa Boateng, Country Manager, MicroEnsure said “As the managers of the scheme, we are happy to collaborate with Airtel Ghana and Enterprise Life, our underwriters, to offer our services to Airtel customers. The enhanced policy offers Life cover in the unfortunate death of the customer, Accidental permanent disability cover in the event that the customers loses the use of any part of their body as a result of an accident, the Hospital Cash cover pays cash benefits to customers who spend 3 or more consecutive nights on admission for any reason whatsoever whereas the Maternity cover, which is the new addition and the first of its kind in Ghana, pays out to pregnant clients who get admitted in the hospital for 5 or more nights during childbirth”.
She concluded “Airtel Insurance has two benefit options for subscribers to choose from – the Max cover caters for one customer for a monthly premium of GHC 2 and the Family cover provides cover for the customer and a member of their family for a monthly premium of GHC 4”.
Photo Caption: The team from Airtel Ghana, MicroEnsure and Enterprise Life Assurance
Vanessa Harding, Acting General Manager of Enterprise life (Group Operations) said "Enterprise Life is proud of this partnership with Airtel and MicroEnsure. We will work to ensure that the value proposition to the customer is upheld especially when it comes to claims payment''
On her part, Airtel Ghana’s Marketing Director, Rosy Fynn said “Health Insurance is essential for all Ghanaians yet majority of our population are uninsured because of cost and availability. Without a health insurance cover, many Ghanaians are excluded from accessing basic health care and are saddled with financial and psychological burdens. Through our partnership with MicroEnsure and Enterprise Life, we are changing this picture for our customers – from the comfort of their homes, they can sign up for Airtel Insurance and stand to benefit from our Life, Accidental Permanent Disability, Hospital Cash and Maternity covers for as little as GHC 2 a month”.
She continued “At Airtel, we are passionate about enriching the lives of our customers with products and offers that make real impact in the lives. We are excited to launch the Maternity Cover as part of our enhanced Airtel Insurance policy. Through this we are contributing to reducing maternal mortality in the country. We are delighted to partner MicroEnsure and Enterprise Life to deliver real value to our customers”.
How it works
To sign up for the product, customers should dial *580# or call 580 and they will be assisted by agents to complete the process. Depending on the package selected, a monthly premium of GHC 2 or GHC 4 is payable via airtime.
How to make claim
To make a claim, customers should call 580 and a call center agent will take them through the claims process. Claims are paid within 72 hours of receipt of valid documentation via Airtel Money.
About Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 375 million customers across its operations at the end of April 2017. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com
About Airtel in Africa
Airtel is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all. Airtel has 17 operations in Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Airtel International is a Bharti Airtel company. For more information, please visit www.airtel.com, or ‘like’ the Airtel Ghana Facebook page via www.facebook.com/airtelgh or follow us on Twitter via the handle @airtelghana.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance