Zimbabwe coast past Sri Lanka to win 1st ODI

AFP
1 hour ago | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Solomon Mire scored 112 as the African side beat Sri Lanka in their opening one-day international in Galle on June 30, 2017. By ISHARA S. KODIKARA (AFP)
Galle (Sri Lanka) (AFP) - Solomon Mire smashed 112 off 96 balls as Zimbabwe scored a historic six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their opening one-day international in Galle on Friday.

Zimbabwe hit 322-4 as they passed Sri Lanka's 316 with more than two overs to spare. It was the first time a visiting team has scored more than a 300 run target to get a victory in Sri Lanka.

Sikandar Raza hit 67 and Sean Williams 65 as Zimbabwe stunned the home side in the first one-day international to be held in Galle for 17 years.

It was the first match of a Zimbabwe tour that will see five one day internationals and a Test played.

