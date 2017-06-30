TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Zimbabwe coast past Sri Lanka to win 1st ODI
Galle (Sri Lanka) (AFP) - Solomon Mire smashed 112 off 96 balls as Zimbabwe scored a historic six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their opening one-day international in Galle on Friday.
Zimbabwe hit 322-4 as they passed Sri Lanka's 316 with more than two overs to spare. It was the first time a visiting team has scored more than a 300 run target to get a victory in Sri Lanka.
Sikandar Raza hit 67 and Sean Williams 65 as Zimbabwe stunned the home side in the first one-day international to be held in Galle for 17 years.
It was the first match of a Zimbabwe tour that will see five one day internationals and a Test played.
