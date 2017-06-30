TOP STORIES
DALEX Finance empowers 10,000 Rice Farmers
Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited has rolled-out agricultural financing boosting package to empower over 10,000 Rice farmers in Northern Ghana.
The DALEX Agricultural Financing Boosting funds will be used to provide farming inputs - fertilizer, improved seeds, and combined harvesters to ensure prompt and efficient harvesting of the rice.
Mr Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of DALEX who unveiled the package explained that DALEX will continue to explore profitable and sustainable model for funding small-holder farmers who are the bedrock of Ghana’s agricultural sector.
He further called on other financial institutions to follow the lead of DALEX and fund the Agric sector.
He said DALEX is working in partnership with Shinkaafa Buni Rice Farmers Association (SHINKAAFA BUNI) “We are mining the value chain by also engaging Avnash Rice Mill, who guarantee to purchase the rice from the farmers.”
Mr Ken Thompson also called on the Ministry of Agriculture to expedite action to avert the looming disaster posed by the Army Worm.
He indicated that the Army Worm has been found in the Eastern, Brong- Ahafo, Ashanti and Western Regions, and since 2016, have destroyed more than 5,870 hectares of maize, cowpea and cocoa. “The effect of these pests could be worse than the ‘biblical plague of locusts’ if unchecked”.
Mr Nbanty Dagbanja, a rice farmer from Dagbanjado and beneficiary of the DALEX Agricultural Financing Boosting package commended SHINKAAFA and DALEX for providing the seeds that had improved their yields, for the chemicals and fertilizers, and for the harvesting services which has improved the prosperity of his fellow farmers.
Mr Akshay Sharma, Chairperson of SHINKAAFA BUNI and Head, Northern Region, Avnash Industries outlined some of the challenges of Milling Rice in Ghana.
He noted: “The local paddy (raw material) prices are too expensive, as the yields per acre achieved by the farmers generally in Ghana is as low as 800 Kg/ acre compared to minimum of 2.4 MT / acre internationally in Thailand, Vietnam, India, USA, and Pakistan.
“The local rice price is as a result uncompetitive in comparison with imported rice.”
Mr Sharma supported the “One village - One Dam” proposal because of the potential of irrigation in raising even higher the yields of the local rice farmer.
Mr Samuel Sarpong, Executive Director of SHINKAAFA explained that the company has strengthened the rice sector by engagement at community level.
He said the partnership with DALEX was part of their mission to develop sustainable models for finance to assist the small-holder farmer.
The DALEX Agricultural Finance Boosting package offers credit facilities to farmers over the innovative Dalex SWIFT mobile platform (*721#).
The SWIFT platform gives subscribers access to investment/ savings services. Farmers receive their payments through mobile money and then can make deposits into their investment accounts. They have real-time access to their account balances whiles SWIFT provides call center support in Dagbani.
Dalex Finance and Leasing Company (DALEX) is the leading Non-Bank Financial Institution in Ghana.
