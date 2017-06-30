TOP STORIES
TO LIVE IS TO SUFFER TO SURVIVE IS TO FIND MEANING INTO SUFFERING.By: DMX ,ACENE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
WordDigest: Why Jesus?
"The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recover of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord's favor "
Luke 4:18-19 NIV
When Jesus Christ got to Nazareth, where He was brought up, He stood up to read some scriptures.
He was handed the book of prophet Isaiah where He read a scripture (Isaiah 61:1-2) similar to the main text under discussion.
Jesus came down from the third heavens to earth for five (5) reasons.
Interestingly the name Jesus contains (5) alphabets.
Let me hasten to add that in numerology, 5 stands for grace.
Jesus was, is and still the carrier of grace.
Why Jesus?
1. Jesus came to share the good news to the poor.
2. Jesus came to proclaim liberty to the captives.
3. Jesus came to heal the sick.
4. Jesus came to free the oppressed.
5. Jesus came to the save the world with His favor.
Be admonished.
Prayer
Father in heaven, connect these five reasons of Jesus to my life, family and friends, Amen.
Confession
I confess Jesus is the Lord.
WordDigest whatsapp page #: +233246646694
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article