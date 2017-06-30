TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Cocoa Farmer Wins GHc200,000 MTN M’ahiti Promo
A 65-year old Cocoa Farmer from the Central Region, Joseph Enchill, emerged as the overall winner of the MTN’s M’ahiti Promo final draw.
Joseph Enchill, who is married with seven children, took home GHc200,000 cash prize whereas Ebenezer Ayitey Nunoo, Theodore Klu, Benard Kudadzi and Emmanuel Mensah took home Ghc20,000 each.
Presenting the prizes, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, Mr. Asher Khan said beyond the promotions that reward their customers, MTN take delight in also giving back to communities in which they operate.
He noted that the M’ahiti promotion was launched on 31st January, 2017 to give customers the opportunity to win fantastic prizes on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.
Mr. Khan added that the promotion involved participating in an SMS trivia game and was conducted with authorization from the National Lottery Authority (NLA).
He indicated loyal customers received generous prizes under the promo such that four customers won GHc20,000 each as monthly prizes, over 50 subscribers won Samsung S7 and iPhone 7 phones and each day throughout the promo, airtime was distributed with customers winning airtime worth GHc100,000.
Mr. Khan expressed MTN’s appreciation to all their customers who took part in the M’ahiti promotion.
The lucky winner, Mr. Joseph Enchill said he will use part of the prize money to invest into his cocoa production and the remaining for the construction of a new apartment for his wife and children.
