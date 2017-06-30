TOP STORIES
Gender Minister Receives GHc1.5million to Fight Human Trafficking
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba has declared strong fight against human trafficking and modern day slavery in the country.
Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the Sector Minister indicated that the Government of Ghana has budgeted GHC1.5 Million for the Human Trafficking Secretariat under her Ministry to support the fight against human trafficking.
She noted that part of the GHC1.5 million will be used to renovate an adult shelter which has been allocated and also a complimentary support to renovate the children shelter in Madina.
The Gender Minister added that an account has been opened for the Human Trafficking Fund as stated under Section 20 of the Act 694 with GHc500,000 as seed money to make it operational whilst subsequent support would be sought into the fund.
Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba said her outfit this year has validated and finalized the new Human Trafficking National Plan of Action (2017 to 2021) which is a comprehensive document to support the effective implementation of the HT Act of 2005 (Act 694).
According to her, the Plan of Action covers all the thematic areas such as prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership.
The Sector Minister said her outfit has also started process to recruit professionals to manage the adult and children shelters.
She posited that government has provided three pickup vehicles to the Ghana Police Service’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit to support its operations in combating human trafficking.
According to her, under the U.S Child Protection Compact Agreement, the Anti-Human Trafficking Units in Volta, Central and Greater Accra Regions have also received six vehicles from the CPC project to effectively combat human trafficking.
Otiko Djaba stressed that Standard Operating Procedures toolkit has also been developed waiting for final validation from all key implementing partners.
The Gender Minister emphasized that there have been joint rescue operations between her ministry and the Ghana Police Service along the Volta Lake with logistics and technical support from international Justice Mission.
“About 55 children were rescued and being rehabilitated at secured shelters. The children are responding well to rehabilitation and medical care. About 27 suspects were also arrested and going through the prosecution process,” she stated.
The sector Minister intimated that there was another rescue by the police and the Ministry at Elimina in the Central region where two women and seven children were rescued.
According to her, there have been engagements on a number of radio and television stations to advocate and sensitize the public on the dangers of worst forms of child labour and human trafficking.
Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba said the forward is that plans are underway to print and disseminate the National Plan of Action, to commemorate the UN World Day against trafficking in persons, hold a community durbar and organise training for law enforcement officials and journalists to appreciate the issues of human trafficking.
