TOP STORIES
When money speak truth is silence.By: Bright Ayim seth
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Global Communities, Duraplast Introduces Plastic Slab Latrine For Households
Open defecation will soon end as Global Communities, a Non-Governmental Organization in partnership with Duraplast Ghana Limited and USAID have introduced ‘Digni –loo’ plastic latrine slab for all households in the country.
The plastic toilet technology which was designed as an alternative basic sanitation option for households has been approved by Ghana Standards Authority and costs approximately $80 USD (330 GHC).
Director at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Mr. Joseph Amoah, on behalf of the Sector Minister said available records indicate that Toilet Access rate in Ghana currently stands at 15%, which by comparison, is among the lowest in the world.
He noted that poor sanitation is the major challenge impeding national development in the country.
Mr. Amoah lamented at the manner in which the country has been characterized by poor environmental sanitation due to unhygienic attitude of the people which has resulted in the outbreak of diseases.
The filth that has engulfed the towns and cities has brought about diseases such as malaria, typhoid, cholera and worm-infection.
It is for this reason that, the Community Lead Total Sanitation (CLTS) approach was introduced in the country.
According to him, since its introduction, they recorded some successes by demanding for decent toilet facilities in the country.
“Let me conclude by reiterating that government is highly committed to cleaning the environment, and that explains why we would always laud initiatives such as what we are launching today”, he stated.
The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is considering the re-introduction of the “ Sama sama” concept by providing the Environmental Health Officers with the needed resources and the encouragement to achieve the desired outcomes .
“ This we believe , would be one of the most effective means by which we can deliver a clean , safe and healthy environment for the benefit of the good people of Ghana”, he added.
The U.S. Ambassador H.E. Robert P. Jackson, disclosed that every two minutes somewhere in the world a child dies due to WASH –related diseases.
He noted that children worldwide lose more than 400 million school days each year because of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) challenges.
The US Ambassador added that Ghana is the priority country for USAID’s sanitation programming adding that in just over two years, our WASH for health project has improved sanitation for more than 50, 000 Ghanaians.
He has therefore commended the Ghanaian government for partnering with them to tackle issues relating to health and sanitation.
Grant and Communications Specialist at Global Communities , Melissa Burnes, hinted that the plastic slab and the Behavior Change Communication Package will help communities to become Open Defecation Free.
She added that this will support Ghana to achieve its targets under the sustainable Development Goal #6: to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all .
Melissa Burnes indicated that Ghanaians will now be able to purchase and install an innovative alternative to the traditional latrine. The DigniLoo – is a plastic latrine slab that is affordable, easy – to – install, durable and reusable.
This ‘Digni –loo’ plastic latrine slab was produced under auspices of USAID through a public –private partnership with Dursplast Ghana Ltd and piloted with the support of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.
More so, the USAID, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Good and other sector experts introduced a newly developed research –based Social Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) package to help improve hygiene behaviors among mothers, fathers, caregivers and children in the country.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News