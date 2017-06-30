TOP STORIES
The Concept Of The One District One Factory (Growth Pole Stratergy) In The Context Of Kete-Krachi’s Development
While the aim of many governments is to promote development in their respective countries, there is enough evidence to suggest that development is unbalanced or polarized. Development is an omnipresent term whose meaning has evolved over time by contributions of many fields saw the 1950s and 1960s definition by Arthur Lewis an economist from Indian origin and W.W Rostow who equated development to economic growth thus the sustained increased in a countries GDP, Per capita income and industrialization, this definition is more relevant today in the light of the “one district one factory” project proposed by the president of the republic of Ghana Nana Addo and the NPP.
The Chronic unemployment and extreme poverty, a feature of our economy in recent time will appreciate the dynamic effort of regional planning and industrialization in making life comfortable for many Ghanaians (Krachians) and this is why I see the idea of the “one district one factory” as very laudable if for nothing at all, it is believed to reduce inequality and polarization and ensure greater national progress through effective utilization of regional(District ) resources and the collective use of the resources of all areas in the country.
However, no meaningful developmental activity can be undertaken without taking into account the people’s socio economic characteristics (Export base theory) and characteristics of the population for whom the activity is being targeted, the size of the population, its spatial distribution, growth and change over time (GSS, PHC 2010).
Kete-Krachi one of the 25 Districts in the Volta region located north western corner of the Volta region is a remnant of the original krachi district which was among the original set of Districts created in the 1988 when the decentralization program was introduced by the then Peoples National Defence council (PNDC) Government.
The original Krachi District was established by legislative instrument (L.I) 1501 on the 10th of march 1989 but in 2004 the District was divided in to Krachi west and Krachi East following the creation of the new district by the NPP and that of krachi Nchumuru from the existing Krachi west in 2012 by the NDC and its capital Kete Krachi maintained with a population of 49,417 as at 2010 representing 2.3%of the region’s population (PHC 2010) 49.0% females and 51.0% males. As high as 66.8% of households in the district are engaged in agriculture, 8 out of 10 (89.1%) households are agricultural households and most households in the district (87.5%) are involved in crop farming. Poultry (chicken) is the dominant animal reared in the District. (GSS, PHC 2010 report).
I have not used the Lorenz curve, neither the Gini nor the composite index number method or the factor analysis, quintiles and deciles, meanwhile overall poverty rate is believed to have declined substantially from 51.7%in 1991/92 to 28.5% in 2005/2006 against the 2015 target of 26%. However, poverty still remains rampant In SSA including Ghana where 50.9% are living below $1 a day (MDGs 2011) what the world recognizes as the most extreme poverty.
The rising stock of Ghana’s debt is one major problem militating against her modest gain mostly attributed to the wrong targeting of transfers but in this context I choose to call it the wrong targeting(misappropriation) of productive resources. A good friend of mine Sarafina once said the ability to put resources in to perspective is one of the greatest virtues that every man should posses at first it made no sense to me but now it does. The first face of the project “one District, one factory” saw krachi west to be given a teak processing mill, with a total employment of 250. The rate of unemployment in Krachi would decline more less than 250 if the project to be sent there should have certain level of affinity with the economic activity that engages the people.
Regional planning is concerned with the technical basis for making decision about where and what to allocate resources. Every planning has an ultimate goal, development. Am drawing my inspiration from the Export base, theory of unbalanced development and the paramount of it all the growth pole concept propounded by the British economist William petty, who was fascinated by the high growth in London during the 17th century and conjectured that strong urban economies are the backbone of the wealth of nations.
The thesis of the concept was based on the assumption that, growth does not manifest itself everywhere at the same time but then it shows up at a point or poles in the short run but eventually affects the economy (District) as a whole in the long run what Albert Hirschman (1958) described as the trickledown effect. Because he was an economist his work centered on economic growth as measured by the growth of industries. For growth to take place there should be what we call propulsive units (one dominant economic activity) which in this dispensation, the “one district, one factory” is not different from. So that when this dominant economic activity grows or innovates, it will induce the establishment of other plants or activities to have a multiplier effect and extend tentacles to the whole region over time. (Albert Hirschman 1958).
The concept became popular and many governments adopted it in the 1960s when everyone was engrossed with optimism about its benefits for economic growth and social progress (Angotti 1998). In Ghana, Nkrumah’s development plan of the 1960s has some elements of the growth pole concept. Industries were set up at certain strategic locations to help promote development. Ironically by the 1970s the interest in the concept had dwindled after its application failed to yield the anticipated outcome (Gilbert, 1974).
This fact not withstanding there is still some belief in the growth pole concept. Today, “the one district one factory is a true reflection of the theory. More importantly, the neglect of the nature of economic activities in the district may lead to what Gunnar Myrdal (1957) calls the backwash effect thus the negative effect the rest of the regions in the district observe as a result of the neglect of the peoples economic activities may be labor force migration to take advantage of opportunities elsewhere resulting in food insecurity since aged left behind cannot work, poor social infrastructure, the moving away of the raw materials of the lagging region(District) and many more. In fact the failure of such projects in the past was due to inadequate attention to the dominant activity of the targeted area. Adequate employment ought to exist at the poles for it to be called a success.
However in most cases as can be seen in the case of kete-krachi the dominant economic human activity isn’t teak plantation but root tuber crops induced activities. Cetaris paribus, cost and benefit analysis and a comparative advantage should inform and guide a decision of this nature else I beg to declare that out of the context of the theories at work in this piece of writing, an optimum output will hardly be achieved.
Most people hold to the view that, the existence of adequate infrastructure facilities coupled with financial inducement will generate the required level of outcome (employment) in a project region, However it lies flat in the face of truth. In reality, mere specification of economic activity even backed by investment is inadequate, unless supported by analysis of the specified activity within the problem region (District).
We call on national authorities and the ministry of trade and industry to give a sober reflection to Krachi’s share of the proposed project the “one district, one factory” ideology by considering the socio economic activities that engages the people in the district rather than a specification of teak mill processing with a total employment of 250.
OWUSU AGYEMANG FEDELIX
[email protected]
