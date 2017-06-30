TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Residents appeal for Police Post to prevent crime
Accra, June 29, GNA - The residents of Akwasa Electoral Area in the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro has appealed to the Ghana Police Service to provide them with Police Post to save them from criminal activities in the area.
Mr Maxwell Yaw Atampuri, the Assembly Member for the area in the Ga South Municipality, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency and said some hardened criminals had made the area their abode.
He mentioned some of the places as New Bortianor, Adansiman, Cassava Farm and Red Top at Akwasa Electoral Area.
Mr Atampuri said they had made numerous calls for the Police Post in the past, but all had proved futile hence their appeal to the current government to come to their aid to save them.
GNA
