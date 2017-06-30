TOP STORIES
Joy is the ultimateBy: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
MPs call for recognition to nation's Founders
Accra, June 29 GNA - Parliament has stressed the need to engender more patriotism among Ghanaians and to give more recognition to the nation's founders and aged as the country celebrates Republic Day on Saturday, July 1 2017.
Ghana attained independence on March 6, 1957 but recognised as a sovereign state on July 1, 1960 as the last governor left the shores of the Gold Coast on June 13, 1960.
The House in two separate statements recognised the inputs and sacrifices made by the nation's founders towards the attainment of independence and sovereignty.
Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports presenting a statement in Parliament on 'The roles senior citizens have played in Ghana's development through voluntarism' noted that the youth were losing their sense of active citizenship, patriotism and the will to voluntarily contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana without seeking any reward.
He challenged the academia and research institutions in Ghana to conduct an economic impact assessment on volunteerism on the national economy in order to mirror the true value of volunteerism.
He said the spirit of voluntarism and patriotism remained on the decline with the country losing out valuable hours, energy and enthusiasm that should have contributed to national development.
Mrs Sophia Karen Akuaku, Member of Parliament (MP) for Domeabra Obom presenting a statement to commemorate the '2017 Republic Day Celebration' called for the rekindling the spirit of self-determination, selflessness and patriotism that enabled the founders to attain independence and completely free the country from colonial rule.
She said Ghana's Republic Day was also one of the exclusive days of the year which was observed as Senior Citizens' Day.
She said it was about time senior citizens who contributed to the building of a strong republic, in the various disciplines of national development were honoured.
Mrs Akuaku also emphasised the need to continuously provide the requisite social infrastructure to support senior citizens
'We need to urgently strengthen our social protection initiatives such as; free health care for the aged among others' she added.
Mr Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembelle in his contribution on the statement urged the nation to use the occasion of the Republic Day Celebration to reflect on the issues that confronted the nation today.
He said the major threat that confronted the nation was terrorism and youth unemployment.
Mr Benson T. Baaba, MP for Talensi in his contribution stated that the celebration of the Republic Day must move beyond football matches between Hearts and Kotoko.
He said Parliament must on its own be able to support senior citizens in institutions such as Help Age Ghana among others.
GNA
By Christopher Arko, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News