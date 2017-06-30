TOP STORIES
Nungua performs rite towards Homowo
Accra, June 29, GNA - Numo Borketey Laweh, the Nungua Gborbu Wolomo and the Overlord of Ga-Dangme State has performed the Nungua 'Klejo' to pave way for the celebration of their Homowo Festival on July 2.
The Klejo, an annual traditional dance of the people of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region is done with customary rites of path clearing to shrines and grooves in the area.
Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Nii Ablor, the Public Relations Officer of the Ga-Dangme State said the rite was performed to plead with the gods for a tremendous and successful festival.
Nii Okplen Jalesane II, the Nungua Oblatai Mantse (youth chief) appealed to residents to obey the culture of the people of Nungua for mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.
The annual Homowo is celebrated by Ga indigenes to hoot at hunger and to thank the Almighty God for bountiful food harvest.
GNA
