Gotv slashes decoder prices in 'Gye Wo 99' Offer
Accra, June 29, GNA - Gotv Ghana Limited has announced a 50 per cent price slash on its Gotv decoders in its '99 For You' offer.
The Gotv Plus decoder, which comes with a standard antennae and a month-long subscription, is now GH¢99.00 against the previous price of GH¢175.00.
Mr Kingsley Winfred Afful, the General Manager of Gotv, who announced this at the Multichoice office in Accra said: 'Gotv's mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible and affordable at the new decoder price of GH¢99.00.'
The 'Gye Wo 99' Campaign to kick-start on July 1, is to give incoming and potential subscribers a feel of their customer experience and quality television viewing.
He said prior to this campaign launch, they had rewarded their subscribers through their 'Go Wow' campaign in March this year.
He gave the assurance that though the price had been dropped by half, the new price package came with the full complement of all the Gotv content including international channels, all local channels, movies, series, Telemundo, local telenovelas, documentaries as well as world sports, latest blockbusters and kids channels.
'Our investment in leading-edge content and technology systems deliver the shows that people love into their living rooms at the most affordable prices,' he said.
Mr Afful said: 'We are reshaping our business to improve our customers' experience whenever and wherever they engage with us.'
He said Gotv listened to its customers to understand their changing lives, the pressures they faced and what mattered most to them.
Mr Afful said the company was committed to using the insights to put customers at the heart of its decisions.
He said as the move for digital migration was underway, Gotv would get their subscribers on the digital platform, as the decoders were digital migration ready, certified by the National Communications Authority (NCA).
This means that subscribers would not need to get new decoders when Ghana finally migrates unto the new broadcast platform.
Mr Afful noted that one competitive advantage of Gotv was its Digital Terrestrial Transmission, which prevented Rainfade- a situation where digital signals are lost during a rainfall.
He added that Gotv digital set top box was mobile and allowed for flexibility in movement, giving subscribers the chance to situate the antenna in various areas of choice.
He observed that the major challenge of the company was the fact that they were present in only seven regions of the country and were yet to reach the Volta, Upper East and Upper West.
He said there was pressure on Gotv to establish its presence in areas beyond their coverage, as such; plans were in progress to extend their reach to give potential subscribers the means to enjoy digital television viewing pleasure.
Another limitation was that, they tend to experience frequency interference from other providers, but it would in no way minimise the quality of transmissions.
With five years presence in the country, Gotv is currently present in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Sunyani, Koforidua, Tamale and Obuasi.
GNA
By Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA
