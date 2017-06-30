modernghana logo

Chief, 13 others remanded for exhuming corpse

Starrfmonline.com
17 minutes ago | General News

The chief of Assin Dansame who ordered the exhumation of a corpse and 13 other accomplices have been remanded in police custody.

They have been charged with conspiracy to exhume a corpse, exhuming a corpse and causing fear and insecurity by their action.

All the 14 suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, June 26, the Chief, Nana Twum Barimah V, was alleged to have ordered some youth in the town to exhume the corpse of the deceased, Kofi Emmanuel popularly referred to as Koo Emma, a day after his burial.

The Chief was reported to have given the order on the grounds that the deceased did not take part in communal labour when he was alive and the action was meant to punish him.

The chief and the youth were subsequently arrested.

An Assin Foso District Court will hear the case again July 10, 2017.

