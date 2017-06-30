TOP STORIES
The Only way of complete peaceful living is having Christ and doing his WordBy: Albert Kaba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
How To Build A Continent-Wide Market For Ghana's Cocoa Products – And Insulate The Cocoa industry From Volatile Global Commodity Markets
It is instructive that Ghanaian leaders always receive a warm welcome wherever they pay official visits to in Africa.
The warmness of President Akufo-Addo's receptions by his fellow leaders during visits to sister African nations, is the latest manifestation of that high regard Ghanaian leaders are held in, throughout Africa.
That great love fellow Africans have for Mother Ghana, and their respect for the welcoming people of this great nation of ours, results directly from the goodwill President Nkrumah built for our nation throughout the continent during his tenure.
The uniqueness of the special relationship that exists between Nkrumah's Ghana and all the nations on the continent, is a lasting legacy of President Nkrumah's pioneering role as an advocate for the unification of Africa.
Our current leaders ought to capitalise on that tremendous goodwill for our homeland Ghana across Africa - by tapping export markets in nations all over Africa for the manufactured products of Ghanaian industry.
The head of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and the managing director of the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), for example, ought to be included in the entourage of the president and vice-president, whenever they visit sister nations on the continent.
Their job must always be to present the CPC's products to the First Ladies of the host nations - for them to enjoy with their families at home: and develop a taste for chocolate products from Ghana: and therby set a fashionable trend in those sister nations of ours for Ghanaian confectionary products.
They must also request meetings with the owners and CEOs of the biggest supermarkets chains in each host nation during such official visits - and offer to make own-brand confectionary products for them.
It wouldn't harm them to do some research - with the help of the commercial attaches of all Ghana's embassies in the continent – on each potential African export market and make branded samples for the large supermarket chains in such countries prior to such official visits there by Ghanaian leaders.
That way, we can slowly build a continent-wide market for the CPC's marvellous dark chocolates - which are amongst the finest in the world - and for the company's other product lines.
Incidentally, they could make a start targetting the continent's wealthiest middle-classes in nations such as: Angola; Nigeria; South Africa; Senegal; Morroco; Algeria; Gabon; Botswana; Namibia; Equatorial Guinea; Kenya; The Seychelles; Mauritius; Uganda; Tanzania; DR Congo; Congo Brazzaville; and Rwanda.
Would we not insulate ourselves from the volatility of the global commodity markets (that are so notoriously fickle) and protect hardworking cocoa farmers in Ghana, that way, I ask?
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Do you have a story for publication?
