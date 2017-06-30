modernghana logo

Greater Accra NADMO Launches Operation Prevent Disaster

Isaac Obeng
49 minutes ago | General News

The Greater Accra National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, Mr Archibold Cobbina has launched a clean up exercise , dubbed "Operation Prevent Disaster" in Greater Accra at Kantamanto.

According to him, the clean up exercise includes desilting of our major and minor gutters, cleaning and clearing of anything that can cause disaster in Greater Accra.

"As we all know, the rains are here and as a matter of urgency, we cannot sit idle for what happened last 2 years to repeat itself" he stated.

"I will plead with corporate and private entities to support OPD with logistics and other preventive materials to prevent any future disaster", Mr. Archibold Stated.

The Greater Accra Deputy Minister, Hon.Elizabeth Sackey stressed that, Greater Accra suffers flooding every year and it has affected businesses which has forced some businesses to relocate.

Also, she emphasized that every year, businesses in Greater Accra losses billions of Ghana Cedis due to the flood that they experience when it rains and due to that many of them have fold up and others have relocated to different places.

Hon. Elizabeth Sackey urged Ghanaians to support Greater Accra NADMO to succeed in their Operation Prevent Disaster Project.

She used the occasion to unveiled the appointment Greater Accra NADMO Ambassadors, Miss Afia Adutwumwaa of UTV and Philipa Baafi, Musician.

OPD is categorized into 5 zones, they follows;.
Zone 1. Accra Metropolitan Assembly
Zone 2. Madina, Adenta, Ga East, Shai Osudoku.

Zone 3. Ga Central , Ga South, Ga West
Zone 4. Lemma, Tema, Kpone Katamanso, Ashaiman.

Zone 5. Ningo Prampram, Ada East, Ada West.

