Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Muslim chief arraigned for various charges
Accra, June 29, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded One Adam Fuseini Walla, allegedly for unlawfully discharging firearms, attempting to commit crime, cruelty to animals and escaping from lawful custody.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges before the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh is to reappear on July 4.
Presenting the facts of the case, Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainant, Mohammed Waziri, the Chief of A-Lang Muslim Community, while the accused person is a rival chief of the complainant in the same community.
He said on June 26, the complainant who is a practicing Muslim rode his male horse to the Odorgonno Senior High School in the company of his entourage to pray.
Immediately he alighted from the horse and was about to take his seat, the accused person also came to the venue with his entourage and without any provocation, Adam pulled out his pump action gun hidden in his smock and fired twice towards the direction of the complainant but missed him.
The prosecution said, not satisfied the accused person further shot the complainant's male horse which was tied to an electric pole wounding it fatally.
He told the court that, this action of the accused person disrupted the entire prayer session as people ran to safety.
Police Chief Inspector Adu said the police who were on duty managed to arrest Adam, to the Odorkor Police Station for questioning.
He told the court that within an hour of the accused person's arrest, his followers numbering about 50 heavily built bodied men, all on board their motorbikes stormed the police station and forcibly whisked accused person from the police custody and bolted with him.
He said the police after some few hours managed to re-arrest Adam back into police custody, and also retrieved the pump action gun.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
