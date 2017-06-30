TOP STORIES
IHRMP honors 20 practitioners to fellow status
Accra, June 29, GNA-The Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners, (IHRMP), on Thursday conferred Fellow status to 20 HR Practitioners who have distinguished themselves and are in good standing with the status quo of the institute.
Out of the total number, 17 who were conferred 'Fellows' included, Mr John Wilson, the Current President of IHRMP; Mr Austin Gamey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gamey and Gamey Group; Mr Dan Acheampong, the CEO of VALCO; Dr Edward Kwapong, the Current Vice President of IHRMP; Dr Mrs Ellen Hagan, the CEO of L'AINE Services Limited; Mr Ebenezer Ofori Agbettor, Executive Director of IHRMP, Madam Iren Stella Agyenim-Boateng, former HR Director of Vodafone Ghana, Mr Joseph P. Appiah, Manager for HR and Admin at VALCO and Mr Henry Atta-Paidoo, HR Director of Forestry Commission.
Others were Mr Alexander Amankwaa-Boateng-, the Former head of HR at GIA; Mr Bossman Agyako-Chairman of the Judicial Service 2nd tier Pension Scheme; Mr John Eluerkeh-Chairman of Professional Certification Board and Mr Joseph C. Garbrah, the First Administrative Manager of Glory Oil Company Limited.
The rest are Madam Florence Hutchful, Managing Partner of 2MB Consulting Services Limited; Dr Samuel T. Kwashie, Present Representative of IHRMP on the Cape Coast Technical University Department of Secretaryship & Management Studies Advisory Board and MrJohn Warmann-former Methodology Expert in a KPMG/SEM Consultancy.
The remaining three who received the Honorary Fellows were Mr Daniel Asiedu, the Managing Director of Agricultural Development Bank, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IHRMP Development Fund; Mr Alexander Williams, a Resource Person with IHRMP (PCP) and Adjunct lecturer at Methodist University College Ghana; Mr Theophilus Kofi Nsiah, a Resource Person with IHRMP (PCP) and a lecturer/Research Officer and Senior lecturer at GIMPA.
In his address, the Chairman of the Fellows Status Committee, Mr John Mbroh said: 'Today, we honour and celebrate 20 members of our professional Institute as we elevate them to the status of Fellows and Honorary Fellows. We believe every member should aspire to that level.'
He urged the newly inducted Fellows to be at the cutting edge of the profession both in scholarship and in knowledge.
Mr John Wilson, President of IHRMP, who was also honoured said: 'As Fellows, we shall be guided by our Code of Ethics to ensure discipline amongst the Practitioners and demand fairness from Employers in their dealings with our members.
'Indeed, this status imposes extra responsibility on the recipients to be true Ambassadors of the Institute and HR best practice.'
GNA
By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA
