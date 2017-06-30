TOP STORIES
Robber nabbed after more than two years run from justice
By Gifty Amofa/Jefferson Olarbi, GNA,
Kumasi, June 29, GNA - Three suspected robbers, one of them has been on police wanted list for about two-and-a-half years, have been arrested and detained by the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Commander, gave their names Yaw Boateng, alias 'Oguu - Ajambuja' (fugitive robbery suspect), Joseph Obedeaba and Salisu Yakubu.
He told a media briefing in Kumasi that the suspects are believed to be linked to series of robbery attacks in the metropolis.
They were seized based upon police intelligence.
Obedeaba and Yakubu were nabbed by a police patrol team at Akropong near Abuakwa as they prepared to carry out a robbery operation on Wednesday, June 28.
He said two 'Mark 3' rifles, eight 'Mark 4' live ammunition, 10 'AA' live cartridges and a hood, were retrieved from them.
The pair admitted ownership of the weapons and had confessed robbing a woman at Kejetia of her cash of GH¢4,000.00, two weeks ago.
He indicated that the suspects would be arraigned as soon as they were done with their investigations.
DCOP Yeboah appealed for increased public support by way of useful leads to track down and bring to justice miscreants, particularly those they had placed on the wanted list.
They include Baby Last, Solo, Toffic, alias 'Wadada', Kofi from Poano, Azumah Yahaya, alias 'Wa,' Abdulai, Hamidu, Killer, Salu, Tanko, Kwaku Sasraku alias 'Teribo West', Mallam Lawyer and Adepa.
GNA
