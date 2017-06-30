TOP STORIES
Human resource development leads to good nation building
Tema June 29, GNA - Dr. Kofi Asare, Chief Executive Officer of Palma Health Consultancy, has observed the need to obey natural laws as a means of safeguarding the development of Ghana.
He made this call on Thursday during a lecture organized by the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI-GHANA) at Community Two, Tema as part of ILAPI's Republic Day lecture.
The lecture, which was on the theme, 'Natural Resources and Economic Well-being of the People', sought to explain the issues that could lead to Ghana's development.
'We go to school, we learn academics, then we forget about the natural laws of the land. All development, all science rests on the foundation of the natural laws,' he said.
Dr. Asare observed that a nation's development is anchored in its human resource development 'because it's the human resource development that would give rise to analytical thinking; that would give rise to the force of scientific inquisitiveness that would make you eager to find out about what is going on around you.'
He observed that unlike Malaysia which gained independence the same time as Ghana, Ghana had not developed well enough because 'we had over depended on seeking white-color-jobs instead of training our youth to adapt to technical and vocational skills which are the wheel for development.'
'When you cannot use your hands for productivity, you'll use it for unproductive things,' he said.
Reverend Dr. Paul Anthony, a Theologian and Author, observed that nations developed when its citizens were endowed with God-giving ideas, thoughts, visions dreams and organized plans in return for riches.
'Those who know the concept of what-to-do and how-to-do-it, by self-direction, organized planning, other specific helps from the experience of great people who have proved their value in all walks of life,' he said.
He asked, 'Have you wondered why most of the professors have but little money? The reason is, they specialize on teaching knowledge, but they do not specialize on the organization, or the use of knowledge.'
Mr. Peter Bismark Awuah, President of ILAPI, observed that the natural resources of Ghana benefitted foreigners most of the time than the indigenes of the country 'so we've wanted to advocate that the natural resources should be apportioned for every Ghanaian to have a cake out of that.'
He believed that government should set up laws to make sure that the individual citizen took advantage of those resources to empower themselves.
GNA
By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
