TOP STORIES
"Decide whether or not the goal is worth the risks involved. If it is, stop worrying."By: Mai, taken from Amel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Three suspects arrested for murdering lotto agent
Tema, June 29, GNA - Three suspected armed robbers have been apprehended by the Tema Regional Police Command for allegedly robbing a lotto agency and murdering an agent on May 27, this year.
The three are: Zakari Abdulai also known as Zak, a 35 year old trader, who is said to be the leader of the robbery gang, Dramani Seidu a.k.a Great Khali, a 23 year old construction labourer and Kwesi Joshua Sae, a.k.a Joe, a 20 year old Commercial motorbike (Okada) rider.
The three were part of a six member robbery gang which attacked the lotto agency at Atadeka, a suburb of Ashaiman, on May 27 at about 18:00 hours and murdered 31, year old, Mr Asigbey Larweh, when he and other colleagues were closing for the day.
In a press statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, indicated that the robbers who were six in number and were on three motorbikes, parked the bikes about 200 meters away from the crime scene.
ASP Darkwah added that the three pillion riders armed with 2 double barreled guns, one pistol and a Taser gun, attacked the agency, killing the victim in the process and sped off on their get-away motorbikes.
The robbers, the Police, said succeeded in robbing the agency of an amount GHC 14,000 and five mobile phones.
The Police Command subsequently launched investigation into the incident and based on intelligence, arrested the three on June 21 and 22, 2017 at their hideouts in Tema and Ashiaman.
ASP Darkwah added that all the three suspects in their caution statements, confessed to police as participants in the robbery that led to the death of Mr Asigbey Larweh.
He said the three had since been put before court and remanded into prison custody to reappear on July 14, 2017 after pleading not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.
Items found on them when arrested included: one taser gun, three 39mm bullets, one 8mm bullets, three BB cartridges, three SIM cards, four wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and an amount of GHC 2,768.00.
The Police PRO said the Command had also arrested one Dennis Boakye Innocence, a.k.a Asu, aged 19 years, who is suspected to been involved in the murder of scrap dealer, 45-year-old Wahab Mohammed, at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Traffic Light and another murder at a forex bureau at Community 4, Tema.
Innocence was arrested on the dawn of Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at a popular club at Ashaiman.
He is currently in police custody assisting in investigation.
GNA
By Laudia Sawer, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News