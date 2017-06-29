TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Gov't will fulfill campaign promises - North Dayi DCE
The District Chief Executive for North Dayi in the Volta Region, Kudjoh Edmund Attah has assured the people of his area of government's commitment to making sure that all campaign policies are fufilled.
The New Patriotic Party in the run up to the elections promised to establish a factory each in all the Districts, allocate One Million Dollars to every constituency and free education at the secondary level.
Adressing delegates of the NPP at Vakpo Tando Mr. Attah said all promises made during the 2016 campaign will be fulfilled without delay.
He has however, asked the people of the area to continue to support the party as government is also making sure that developmental projects are brought to the area.
“I will make sure party members who made sure the party won the elections are given a job” he promised.
He congratulated the delegates for their commitment to the party in the 2016 election which brought the NPP into power.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ivy Sertordzi, Ho-V/R
