modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Gov't will fulfill campaign promises - North Dayi DCE

MyJoyOnline
3 minutes ago | Politics

The District Chief Executive for North Dayi in the Volta Region, Kudjoh Edmund Attah has assured the people of his area of government's commitment to making sure that all campaign policies are fufilled.

The New Patriotic Party in the run up to the elections promised to establish a factory each in all the Districts, allocate One Million Dollars to every constituency and free education at the secondary level.

Adressing delegates of the NPP at Vakpo Tando Mr. Attah said all promises made during the 2016 campaign will be fulfilled without delay.

He has however, asked the people of the area to continue to support the party as government is also making sure that developmental projects are brought to the area.

“I will make sure party members who made sure the party won the elections are given a job” he promised.

He congratulated the delegates for their commitment to the party in the 2016 election which brought the NPP into power.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ivy Sertordzi, Ho-V/R

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Politics

TOP STORIES

Dirty Fuel Saga: BOST Staff Back MD

23 minutes ago

Dirty Fuel Saga: BDCs CEO To Sue Agyapong Over $1m Bribe Claim

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Eternal snows are at the top. Eyes of beautiful are at the top.

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35774.3619
Euro4.95174.9551
Pound Sterling5.63765.6443
Swiss Franc4.53954.5420
Canadian Dollar3.33483.3369
S/African Rand0.33550.3357
Australian Dollar3.31433.3205
body-container-line