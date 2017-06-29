TOP STORIES
By: Francis Tawiah, Dui
Prempeh College crowned #NSMQ2017 Champions
Prempeh College in the Ashanti region has be crowned winners of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz which came off at the National Theatre in Accra Thursday.
They beat closest rivals St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School with a two-point difference win in the competition to grab the bragging rights for the fourth time.
At the end of the competition, Prempeh College had 53 points while Aquinas had 51 points and Adisadel College with 31 points.
One hundred and thirty-five schools began the chase for the trophy and only three remained as a triangle of schools from the Ashanti, Central and Greater Accra regions square it off at the National Theatre.
