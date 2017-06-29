TOP STORIES
#NSMQ2017 Quiz mistress’ bag stolen
The Quiz Mistress for the 2017 National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ 2017) Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann had the shocklife of her after the finals of the contest when her handbag was stolen.
The bewildered senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon lost her valuables moments when the winners Prempeh College mounted the stage to receive their prize.
Dr Kaufmann told the media her bag contains her valuables such as mobile phone, ID Cards and car and home keys.
At the time of filing the report her bag had still not been found.
Winners
Prempeh College in the Ashanti region were crowned winners of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.
They beat closest rivals St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School with a two-point difference win in the competition to grab the bragging rights for the fourth time.
At the end of the competition, Prempeh College had 53 points while Aquinas had 51 points and Adisadel College with 31 points.
One hundred and thirty-five schools began the chase for the trophy and only three remained as a triangle of schools from the Ashanti, Central and Greater Accra regions square it off at the National Theatre.
