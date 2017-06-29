TOP STORIES
Love Foundation Club – Upper East Region Visits Mother Of Mercy Babies Home-Sirigu
The Upper East Regional wing of the ever fast growing youth charity organization in the country, Love Foundation Club, recently paid a visit to the Mother of Mercy Babies Home, Sirigu in the Kasena Nakana District. The home which is man by three Catholic Reverend Sisters namely, Sr. Patricia Kuseo (in charge), Sr. Jacinta Kyiira and Sr. Benedicta is a home for children or babies who lost their mothers at birth, babies whose mothers are mentally ill, babies that have been abandoned by parents and babies whose mothers lack breast milk to feed them. The home currently has a total number 17 babies (5 girls and 12 boys), two children and six caretakers.
The team on their visit identified that the home needs a lot of assistance seeing that even some of the babies have not been registered under the National Health Insurance Scheme. The home also needs food stuffs to feed the babies such as cooking oils and ingredients like dry fish, Lactogen 1, 2, 3 (2 and 3 needed the most) and sugar. They Reverend sisters present at the home as at the time of the visit again made it known that mosquito nets, window nettings, baby mattresses and mattress covers, clothes and pampers recreational materials like small toys and a generator are also needed.
Through the Upper West Regional chapter of the Love Foundation Club team headed by Nang Philemon T. Naawun-tib and Ivan Zinge who made the visit, the home made a call for assistance to the general public and similar charity groups to help save the plights of these babies and their caretakers through visits and donations.
The organization after the visit which revealed to them the needs of these babies plans to make another charitable visit to the home as soon as early to make some donations which will help save the situations the home is facing.
