All Set For 15th Space FM July Fun Games
All is set for the 15th edition of annual Space FM July Fun Games on Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Sunyani Coronation Park.
The most glamorous radio event in the Brong-Ahafo Region, has over the years attracted over two million patrons from across the region to the capital city, Sunyani.
Staff of corporate organizations are provided the stage to vie for honours in various sporting disciplines, with football, as usual, as the flagship annually. Others include table tennis and cards.
The euphoria has built up as representatives of the teams have been doing verbal ‘battle’ to set the stage for July 3. At stake are Go TV Decoders and GHc 3000 worth of airtime for winners.
Individual and corporate customers and clients of all organizations and, of course, sports fans and the general public have the stage to feast their eyes on the sporting side of corporate staff.
The competition, organized by Space FM, seeks to foster closer relations among corporate organizations in the region.
Registered institutions are, Zoomlion Ghana limited, Ghana Water Company, Wise Educational Complex , Capital Group of Companies and IPMC.
The rest are, Volta River Authority, Morning Star School, Scab Pharmacy, Concern Teachers Association and Vegetables Sellers Association.
GoTV, APM, Jamlets Ice Kenkey and Sahara Drinking Water are sponsors for the event.
After the balloting on Wednesday June 28, Zoomlion Ghana limited, Ghana Water Company, Wise Educational Complex , Capital Group of Companies ,and IPMC were drawn into group A while Volta River Authority, Morning Star School, Scab Pharmacy, Concern Teachers Association and Vegetables Sellers Association entered group B.
The VRA and Morning Star School would lock horns in the opening game followed by the Zoomlion Ghana Vs Ghana Water Company.
The competing teams would embark on a health walk on Saturday, July 1, ahead of the main event.
