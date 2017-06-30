TOP STORIES
If you don't know where to go,go to where you know that is goodBy: SOLO ADEYEMI,abuja,n
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Expect Bumper Harvest -NSS Director
The Acting Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Mustapha Ussif, says the graduates' skill deployment agency has put in place measures to boost harvest on the scheme’s farm at Dahwenya in the Greater Accra Region.
Major plans adopted by the NSS to achieved a bumper harvest this year and in years to follow, by adopting the mechanical system of farming, and the application of insecticides and fertiliser on crops of the farm.
In a move to ensure crops on the farm are well taken care of, Mr. Ussif, together with some 100 staff of the NSS headquarters, on Thursday, applied insecticide and fertiliser to the crops.
His presence at the insecticide and fertiliser exercise, according to the Ag. Executive Director, was also to familiarise himself with staff of the Dahwenya farm.
Members of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) also assisted the Executive Director during the exercise.
Mr. Ussif, in the company of some directors at the NSS headquarters, such as the deputy Executive in charge of Finance and Administration, Ms. Gifty Oware-Aboagye, head of Human Resource, Mrs. Adwoa Van-Vicker, and Greater Accra Regional Coordinator, Madam Anas Zanoo, explained the rationale behind the secretariat's decision to revise the farm projects.
“As a strategic institution, the President’s campaign is a laudable call for us to mobilise our staff and machinery into cultivating cereals and rearing livestock, as part of our efforts to generate funds internally, while contributing to national food security, as well as empowering the young generation with an interest in modern agriculture methods under our mandate,” he said.
Mr. Ussif also revealed that as part of measures to control army worm invasion and to protect the crops from damage, an out of budget expenditure of GH¢100,000 had been made available.
In the light of this, he appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and agro-based research institutions in the country to help the scheme to control pest outbreaks on its farms.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News