Minister’s Accuser Eats Humble Pie
SavannahNews24.com, the news website that published the false sexual scandal involving the Deputy Northern Regional Minister, Solomon Boar, and one Rafia Baba Jawula, has unreservedly apologised for the wrongful and defamatory publication.
According to the website, all the two publications it carried on 20th and 21st June 2017, under the headlines: “Minister in trouble over nude pictures; as sweetheart demands Camry”, and “Minister begs blackmailer not to release sex tape”, lacked merit and was full of factual inaccuracies.
Miss Rafia Baba Jawula was accused of luring the Deputy Northern Regional Minister into an amorous relationship, had sex with him, took video recordings and photographs, and was now threatening to go public with them.
She allegedly demanded that the Deputy Minister pay a whopping GH¢50,000 plus a brand new Toyota Camry or she goes to the media. But, in a retraction and apology published on the website by the Publisher, Hamza Lansah Lolly, savannahnews24.com unconditionally apologised to Mr. Solomon Boar, Rafia Baba Jawula, and their families for damaging their hard won reputations.
“We will like to render another unqualified apology to the families and friends of both the Deputy Regional Minister and Miss Rafia Baba Jawula for the pain and embarrassment our publications might have caused them.”
SavannahNews24.com has also pulled down the said publications from its website for lack of evidence. The website, according to the Publisher, is still a credible news source and committed to providing accurate and balanced reportage.
Meanwhile, The Chronicle has gathered that the Northern Regional Police Command, which arrested Ms. Rafia Baba Jawula for alleged blackmail and internet fraud, has since abandoned the case for lack of evidence. Ms. Rafia Baba Jawula told The Chronicle that the police had handed over all the items they seized from her, including money, mobile phone and motorbike, to her.
She expressed anger over the defamation of her character and that of the Jawula family. Rafia Jawula said that the family would soon come out with their final decision on how to completely redeem their image and integrity.
From Edmond Gyebi, Tamale
