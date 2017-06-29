modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
 Statement: Reports of Parliamentary Breaches

IMANI Center for Policy & Education
11 minutes ago | Press Release
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI
Ghana's Parliament is in the news again on a matter that simply doesn't seem to go away- subtle extortion for passing legislation.

There have been allegations of near extortion from government agencies sponsoring bills before they are served by relevant committees of Parliament. From the lot we have heard, it seems committees of Parliament do not even spare cash strapped agencies of government.

All these were going to remain fetish until the recent self-volunteered information by a former chairman of the finance committee of parliament, that his committee demanded Ghc 100,000 from the National Lottery Authority to work on an amendment of the National Lottery Act.

While these reported cases are an affront to parliamentary practice, it does seem the legalised monopoly over the introduction of bills by the executive arm of government will continue to fuel suspicion and allegations of parliamentary extortion.

We need bold and forward-looking parliamentarians to demand the introduction of private member's bills to help democratise the art of law making.

In the meantime, our Parliament must decide and let us all know if law making is on sale.

Signed,
Franklin Cudjoe
President, IMANI

