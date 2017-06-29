modernghana logo

Heavy rainfall brings misery and destruction

GNA
32 minutes ago | Social News

Koforidua (E/R), June 29, GNA - More than 400 people have been displaced and property running into tens of thousands of cedis lost, following severe flooding in the New Juaben Municipality caused by heavy rainfall.

Vehicles and houses got submerged in flood waters. There were, however no reported casualties.

The worst hit parts of the municipality were Ada, Effiduase, Adweso and Betom.

Mr. Alfred Agyeman, Head of Disaster Operations, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), blamed the floods on indiscriminate dumping of waste into the drainage system.

He also expressed deep discomfort with construction of structures in waterways.

Mr. Agyeman said the other worry was that the culverts were such that these could not hold huge volumes of running water, resulting in flooding anytime it rained.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that comprehensive report on how to deal with the situation, had been sent to the municipal assembly. GNA

By Albert Nkrumah/Emmanuel Apea-Out, GNA

