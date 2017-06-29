TOP STORIES
Being original makes the world goes roundBy: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Researcher advocates the scaling up of pond and Tarpualin fishing
Takoradi June 29, GNA - Mr Etornyo Agbeko, a Research Scientist with the Water Research Institute (WRI) has advocated the scaling up of fish production in ponds and Tarpaulins to supplement marine fishing in the country.
He said with the fast depletion of Marine fish, it was imperative to come up with alternatives that would help sustain the fishing industry.
He, in this regard called for a fish feed development initiative in the country to meet the nutritional needs of cultured fish.
Mr Agbeko said this during an Aquaculture stakeholders learning forum organised by the Western Region Coastal Foundation (WRCF) in Takoradi.
The forum sponsored by UK AID was to among others share achievements and lessons from the WRCF aquaculture demonstration ponds in the Jomoro and Ellembele districts.
It also enabled the stakeholders to discuss and assess livelihood diversification options as well as promoting corporate social investment in the fisheries sector of the western region and Ghana at large.
Mr Agbeko said to further develop pond and Tarpaulin fishing, it was important to establish "fish nurseries' to produce quality fingerlings supply for the farmers.
He also suggested an integrated agriculture and aquaculture farming, which he noted would enable fish farmers to make use of waste produced from the ponds to fertilize their Vegetable farms.
The Research Scientist said pond fish farmers could also venture into Sea Weed farming, which he noted was not difficult to do and that the weed had a high market value in the international market.
Mr Agbeko tasked WRCF to help fish farmers to strengthen processing and market centres for the sale of fish and other aquatic products.
Mr Matthew Armah, Team Leader and Chief Executive Officer of WRCF explained that due to the low production of cultured fish, access to quality fingerlings feed, the lack of technical know-how as well as distant and scattered markets in the region, the WRCF aquaculture initiative sought to make the coastal districts aquaculture industry a more attractive investment choice for interested entrepreneurs in the oil and gas impacted communities.
He said to ensure the success of the initiative WRCF partnered a number of organisations including; Fisheries Commission. CSIR-water research Institute Carmuse. Ranaan fish feed and Kpemli venture to build the knowledge and capacity of 158 fish farmers from across the six coastal districts in the region.
Mr Armah said under the initiative, the beneficiaries were taken through pond construction and liming, business management, including; book keeping and proper administering of fish feed and marketing.
Mr Hamidu Eshun Chairman of Alhamdullah fish farmers Association based in Kamgbunli in the Ellembele District said the WRCF aquaculture initiative instilled in them good business management practices and how to identify and purchase quality fingerlings as well as good marketing strategies.
He commended WRCF for the programme and said "The future looks good, I see fish farming as a business and not a hobby".
The Western Region Coastal Foundation is established to facilitate engagement among communities, Oil and Gas companies and the government towards improved stability and socio- economic development of the six coastal districts made up of Jomoro, Ellembele, Nzema East, Ahanta West, Shama and Sekondi -Takoradi
The Foundation is currently implementing an aquaculture demonstration pond initiative with four fish farmer Associations in the Jomoro and Ellembele Districts.
GNA
By Justina Paaga, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News