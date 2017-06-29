TOP STORIES
'Once a man twice a child'...Bob MarleyBy: Awuradebasa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Ghana To Host Africa Clean Up Conference 2017 In Cape Coast
Following the poor environmental literacy prevalent in African, environment experts say it is high time Africans take responsibility to educate themselves and proffer indigenous solutions against the growing impact of climate change in the continent. They note that the impact of climate change is more peculiar to African than the developed world due to ignorance. Unfortunately, the average African is beclouded with the provision of his basic needs to concern himself with the state of the environment and how his daily activities affect it negatively.
It is against this background African Clean Up Initiative, a non-governmental organization in Nigeria has taken the initiative to create a forum for Africans environmental professionals, government agency and individuals to discuss their environmental challenges, determine solution as well as celebrate and encourage best practices and sustainable initiatives in the sector for a cleaner and greener Africa. African Clean Up Initiative is the convener of the Clean-Up Nigeria Project and Campus Clean-Ups in Nigeria.
Ghana will host this year's African Clean Up Conference and Award which holds on July 7th and 8th, 2017 at Cape Coast with the theme, ‘Exploring New Horizon and Sustainable Best Practice in Waste Management and Recycling.' This insightful knowledge-based and solution oriented conference on the African environmental experiences will host experienced professionals and environmentalists to grace the conference platform. Over 100 delegates are expected for the conference and award night. During the award night, individuals and organization making positive impact in the environmental space will be recognized and celebrated.
Alex Akhighe, the founder of African Clean Up Initiative, convener of African Clean Up Conference and Award noted that the intent of the Africa Clean Up Conference and Award is to create a platform for Africans to recognize and discuss their peculiar environmental challenges and determine indigenous solutions that best tackle their issues. And as well encourage individuals and organization whose initiative and best sustainable practice is contributing to conserve Africa
“Dearth of information among our citizens makes environmental best practices in African a mirage. It is high time we come together to share ideas so as to minimize the threat of climate change,” he said.
Aside the conference, other highlights of the event are: Award night, Green tour, Green Exhibition/Fair and Networking.
The 2016 African Clean Up Conference which was held in Nigeria had speakers like: Desmond Majekodumi, an environmental expert, Mr. Ola Oresanya, Former boss, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, and was duly endorsed and graced by Hypo, Lagos State ministry of Environment and Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPAK).
At this year's event at Cape Coast, Ghana, the event speakers cut across Ghanaian, Liberian and Nigerian nationals. And delegates are also expected across Africa to grace the occasion.
For Registration and Sponsorship, check: www.cleanupnigeria.org.ng/accghana17
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News