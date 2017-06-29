TOP STORIES
WordDigest: What do you possess? (5) Generosity
"A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
[Proverbs 11:25]
We will close the chapter on the series "What do you possess" today.
The discussion will focus on generosity.
Being generous to people is an outstanding virtue. As you are generous to people expect such a measure from others too.
Aside everything regardless of the human race, let us be generous to people expecting nothing in return from them.
As you refresh someone or group of people wholeheartedly, may the good Lord be generous to you also. Amen.
Always pray to God to bless your generosity.
What do you possess for God to bless you?
Be inspired.
Prayer
Lord Jesus empower me to be generous to others, Amen.
Confession
Master Jesus, you are kind.
WordDigest whatsapp page #: +233246646694
Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/theworddigest
