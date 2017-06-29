TOP STORIES
CEO of SIC Life Concerned About Teenage Pregnancy Among Kayayeis
The CEO of SIC Life, Dr. Aaron Issa Anafure, has made a passionate appeal to all well-meaning Ghanaians to join the outreach programs initiated by the Pamela Bridgewater Project to help curb the growing trend of teenage pregnancy among head potters.
He said it is worrying to hear that some unscrupulous men are taking advantage of their (head potters) situation to forcibly impregnate them without taking up any responsibility.
He made this appeal at his office in Accra during a ceremony to support the Pamela Bridgewater Project’s end of Ramadan Eid ul-Fitir health care and outreach programs for Kayayei.
The award winning CEO also appealed to market women to assist in educating the girls on preventing teenage pregnancies and the dangers associated with being pregnant on the street.
“Our mothers and sisters in the market can undertake a patriotic and blessful duty by counselling them against this phenomenon” Dr. Anafure said. “A child cannot carry a child” he added, referring teenagers giving birth.
Dr. Anafure called on Members of Parliament from the three regions in the north of the country, Chief Executives of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, chiefs and their elders to initiate sensitization programs about the difficulty young girls find themselves in whiles hustling in the southern part.
He suggested that the elite of the north should encourage education and also fashion out schemes such as the provision of vocational training to the disadvantaged girls whom he described as royals being on the street of Accra engaging in menial jobs.
He called on opinion leaders in the northern parts of Ghana and the leadership of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to be vigilant and help to stop the trafficking of women and young girls to work as Kayayeis in the big cities.
The Events Organizer of the Pamela Bridgewater Project, Ms. Evelyn Mozadka, thanked Mr. Anafure for his exemplary role for the Kayayei campaign, and she called on others to follow his good example.
The Pamela Bridgewater Project provides future and welfare to needy girls through training, protection, advocacy and research.
