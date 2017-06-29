modernghana logo

Judgment debt: Woyome blocks oral examination

Starrfmonline.com
16 minutes ago | Politics
Embattled businessman Alfred Woyome has filed yet another application seeking to stop an order of a single Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice A.A Benin that granted the Attorney General the go-ahead to orally examine him.

It is Mr. Woyome’s contention that Article 134 (b) of the 1992 Constitution provides him the right to apply for a stay of the decision of a single Justice of the Supreme Court and to ask for a panel of three Justices of the Supreme Court to vary, discharge and or reverse the order of the single Justice of the Supreme Court. Article 134 (b) of the 1992 constitution says;

A single Justice of the Supreme Court may exercise power vested in the Supreme Court not involving the decision of the cause or matter before the Supreme Court, except that

(b) in civil matters, any order, direction or decision made or given under this article may be varied, discharged or reversed by the Supreme Court constituted by three Justices of the Supreme Court

The State represented by the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame contended that the provision in Article 134 (b) does not apply because the State is simply seeking to enforce the judgement of the Supreme Court against the Applicant (Mr. Alfred Woyome).

The AG added that the grant of stay of proceedings is discretionary and the Applicant ought to satisfy the court why their application for stay should be granted.

The single Supreme Court Judge, Justice Alfred Benin says he will deliver his ruling on the latest application on the 4th of July 2017.⁠⁠⁠

