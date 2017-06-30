TOP STORIES
Floods Render Hundreds Homeless At Bekwai
Over twenty buildings at Anwia Nkwanta near Bekwai in the Ashanti Region have been submerged leaving hundreds of people homeless, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Bekwai, Kyei Baffour has told The Chronicle.
On Monday dawn, residents along Oda River, which passes through the town were forced to abandon their homes when the river over flown its banks and flooded their home.
The ever-busy Kumasi-Obuasi highway which connects commuters in the Ashanti region to areas such as Obuasi, Cape-Coast, Dunkwaw, Takoradi and other areas was also submerged cutting off commuters from accessing the road.
Speaking to this paper through telephone, Mr. Kyei explained that Anwia Nkwanta and its environs have not witnessed any torrential rainfall, but persistent rainfall at the source of Oda River resulted in the flooding.
He said on Monday, around 05:00hrs GMT, he had a distress call from authorities in the area that the entire Anwia Nkwanta area has flooded, so he rushed to the place to access the extent of damage.
Responding to a question as to whether they have recorded casualties, the Bekwai MCE replied that there has not been any casualty only that a lot of animals died. He revealed that the flood had not diminished, continuing that a lot of people have lost their properties to the floods.
Much as he attributed the cause of the flood to torrential rainfall in the Ashanti Regional capital over the weekend, he also blamed the residents for occupying low lying family lands, which were given to them by their family heads.
Kyei Baffour urged the victims to always come to the assembly to seek advice and approval before putting up any structure.
The Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed to The Chronicle that indeed they have had a situation in Anwia Nkwanta and that they have been evacuating people who are living in low land areas.
From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi
